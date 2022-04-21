How to move forward in life after experiencing loss and grief

In a TEDx Talk, lawyer Jason Brian Rosenthal spoke about the process of moving forward and enjoying the beauty of happiness.

He started by giving a brief introduction of his wife, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, the late author and a filmmaker. “Amy gave me permission to move forward and I am so grateful for that”. He talked about the ‘end of life’ when his wife died. According to him, Amy gave him the confidence to grieve publicly. “Scope of Amy’s impact was deeper and richer,” he said.

He said the “key to my being able to persevere is Amy’s expressed and very public edict that I must go on”. “I have attempted to step out and seek the joy and the beauty and I know this life is capable of providing it.”

According to him, there is no separation between life and death other than a thin line that connects the two. “Births are the joyous, wonderful, vital parts of life and death, those things we want to get rid off are said to be faced equally.”

He found beauty in music. “There is beauty in the simple moment that life has to offer, a way of seeing that world that was so much a part of Amy’s DNA.”

He ended by offering a blank sheet of paper and asking a compelling question: “What will you do with your intentional empty space with your fresh start?”

