‘Tell him to cry when he is sad’: Jameela Jameel on expressing masculinity

Actor and gender-rights activist Jameela Jameel is known for always taking a strong stance on feminism and patriarchy. She has previously struggled with mental health issues herself while trying to navigate the world of modelling.

Jameel opened up about her battles, the need for young girls to feel safe, protected and respected, and her own fight against bulimia (an eating disorder). In this inspirational video, she spoke at the 2019 MAKERS conference, where she focused on how men can be better allies for women.

”Tell him our whole story. Tell him how only very recently we were able to fight, protest, beg and starve our way to basic human rights.”

“Tell him that we work the same hours, with the same skill sets and the same qualifications and get paid much less, just because we were born with different chromosomes. Tell him we were only recently allowed to choose who we love, rather than be sold by our fathers to the highest bidder, however unattractive/unkind/unsafe/boring/old that man may be, with no question as to what we wanted. And tell him this is still going on in many countries around the world today. We are still second rate citizens in many places,” she said.

Jameel emphasised on the need for having more open and encouraging conversations with the men. She said: ”Tell him to cry when he is sad, tell him how important it is to talk about his feelings. Tell him it is better to be soft and strong rather than be hard and weak. Never let anyone tell him to ‘stop being a girl’ when he is showing sensitivity. By narrowing our ridiculous prescribed gender roles, we will come closer together, and no longer be such a mystery to one another, which will dilute the fear and mistrust men have towards us. And by making him a more mentally stable and secure person, you will far lessen the likelihood of him being infiltrated by our insecure and pathetic patriarchy.”

