‘I’ve failed over and over again in my life, that is why I succeed’: Michael Jordan

Of late, if you’ve been struggling with feelings of incompetence or thinking about reasons behind success in general, you’ve come to the right place.

Take a look at this inspirational speech by celebrated basketball player Michael Jordan that’s bound to leave you feeling inspired.

Michael chronicled how he, too, missed many important shots in games and other moments. “I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career, I’ve lost almost 300 games, 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed.”

He explained how he kept failing over and over again. “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed. I don’t always have to hit the last shot but I do have to walk away knowing I did everything I could to win the game.”

He elucidated the importance of perseverance and respect. “When you step on the floor it doesn’t matter how many times you’ve done it before. All that matters is that you do it now. These are the moments you put in the hours of practice for, those are the ones you never forget. I’m only doing it because it is who I am, that’s how I played the game.”

He went on to say, “My mentality was that if you don’t want to play that way, don’t. I never feel that I’m at my best, I feel I still have room to improve. I still set goals for myself to strive for, I’m never complacent with what I’ve achieved even though it’s been very successful for me. I still feel I have a lot to prove not just as a player but as a person, as a father to some extent as a role model in all aspects.”

“I’m a firm believer that if you have a good game, your game is going to say that. You don’t have to say it. Let your game be your promotion, your mark, fear is not real. The only place that fear can exist is in our thoughts.”

