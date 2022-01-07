‘It’s the hard days that determine who you are’: Sheryl Sandberg

Speaking at UC Berkeley, entrepreneur Sheryl Sandberg gave a heartfelt speech. “It’s the hard days — the days that challenge you to your very core — that determine who you are. You will be defined not just by what you achieve, but how you survive,” she said.

I hope that you live your life — each precious day of it — with joy and meaning,” she said. “I hope that you walk without pain and are grateful for each step. And when the challenges come, I hope you remember that deep within you is the ability to learn and grow,” she said,

She then went on to stress the importance of being resilient. “You are not born with a fixed amount of resilience…It’s a muscle. You can build it up and then draw on it when you need it. And in that process, you figure out who you really are. And you just might become the very best version of yourself.”

“Build resilient communities. We find our humanity—our will to live and our ability to love—in our connections to one another. Be there for your family and friends. And I mean in person. Not just in a message with a heart emoji. Lift each other up, help each other kick the s**t out of option B—and celebrate each and every moment of joy. You have the whole world in front of you. I can’t wait to see what you do with it,” she said in conclusion.

