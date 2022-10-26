Know more about the power of communicating strategically

“What you say is just as important as how you say it. This is called strategic communication,” says Keisha Brewer as she starts off her talk. She talks about her career and how, during the initial period of her job, she was asked to speak with Google to partner with her company for an event.

Then, she speaks about how she helped her best friend talk to a guy that she liked. Both those pursuits were successful — Google ended up partnering with her company for the event in question, and the guy ended up dating her best friend. That’s when she realised the power of communicating strategically.

“Strategic communication is defined as communicating the best message, through the right channels, measured against well-considered organisational and communications specific goals,” she says.

“At the heart of it all, strategic communication helps you evoke specific responses out of your target audience,” she adds.

Brewer breaks down the process:

– Identify the goal.

– Understand your audience

– Communicate the value

– Express the need

Brewer is an impressive professional with an incredible insight into communicating to create an impact. This video is a must watch.

