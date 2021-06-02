‘It’s an artist’s duty to reflect on the times we live in’: John Legend

Speaking at the Duke University, musician John Legend said, “You know, I’m feeling good because this is the first time I’ve been in front of a live audience, hearing live applause, since last February, fourteen months ago.” He added, “Being together is the point. Being joyous is the point. Celebrating is the point…There are so few moments to enjoy this right of passage, to just revel in our accomplishments with the people we love. Today is one of those moments.”

Reflecting on the past year and a half, Legend said, [O]ver the last year, you were forced to pause, to see yourselves not just in competition with one another but in community with each other.”

.@johnlegend to the undergraduate class of 2021: “Our nation is at its best when we realize that we all do better when we all do better.” pic.twitter.com/PVU0TG4dJ8 — Duke University (@DukeU) May 2, 2021

In closing, he said “Our nation is at its best when we realise that we all do better when we all do better,” and commented on the need for artists to speak up. “I’ve been hearing ‘shut up and sing’ my entire career,” he said, adding “It’s an artist’s duty to reflect on the times in which we live.”