‘It is our actions that define who we are’: Cory Booker

Speaking to the students of University of Pennsylvania, author and politician Cory Booker imparted several words of wisdom. “So I confessed to you, when I was graduating from college, I felt like I knew a lot and now that I’m about twice your age, I’m not as confident in what I know. In fact, I am a person who believes I am in struggle, as we all are. The beautiful thing that I’ve realised is that we’re all in this struggle together. We perceive that there are differences between us, gaps and gulfs, but we are far more united, far more indivisible, far more involved in a larger common struggle than we know,” he stated.

“And so what I’d like to do very briefly today, is confess to you two things I struggle with and it’s really two stories, one from someone from history who I’ve come to admire and the other one is perhaps one of my greatest mentors ever. The person from history, it’s a short story, I don’t even know if it’s apocryphal or not, but it’s made a point that I struggle with and it’s a story about Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

He went on to talk about Gandhi, recalling a story he heard and concluded –“In fact, in truth, more than a big speech than you’ve prepared for, more than a big goal or a big dream, more than the big fight, more than our race, more than our religion, it is our actions every day that define who we are, they define us. I’ve begun to learn in my life that perhaps the biggest thing you could in a given day is really just a small act of kindness, of decency, of love, an exhibition of moral imagination, or creative compassion.”

