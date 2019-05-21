Toggle Menu
It is impossible to live without failing at something: Author JK Rowlinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-positive/it-is-impossible-to-live-without-failing-at-something-author-jk-rowling-5736169/

It is impossible to live without failing at something: Author JK Rowling

Failure in life is inevitable and the only way to deal with them is to learn from them, says JK Rowling, the much-loved author of the popular series Harry Potter.

Recounting her struggle through an extremely short-lived marriage, becoming a single parent, and being jobless, author JK Rowling talks about the “benefits of failure” in this speech at Harvard in 2008. “Failure means the stripping away of the inessential. If I had succeeded at anything else, I might have never found the determination to succeed at the one arena where I truly belonged. So, rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” she mentions in this video.

“Some failure in life is inevitable. It is impossible to live without failing at something. Unless you have lived cautiously, you might not have failed at all, but in which case, you might have failed by default. Failure taught me better things about my own self,” she shares.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Don't carry hatred for too long; it can ruin your life
2 'In life, it is important to learn everyday': Kapil Dev
3 'When I look at the world today, I see that courage is needed more than ever': Amal Clooney