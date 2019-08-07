Make women empowerment a people’s movement: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj, who passed away after a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday, was a firm believer in women empowerment. In this inspiring speech on the occasion of International Women’s Day in 2018, the affable leader stressed that women have been able to achieve a lot despite numerous hurdles.

“I am always proud to say that India is a country where a woman became a president, prime minister; chief ministers from different states have been women and even heads of political parties and speakers of the houses of Parliament have been women,” she said.

She further said, “The fields once dominated by men have been taken over by women. Police, army, commercial pilots were all men. But now women are in combat positions in the Army, driving Air Force planes, they are going to space, and even climbing Everest with artificial limbs.”

Pointing out that despite the achievements, women continue to suffer, she remarked, “There is an urgent need to tackle the ills of society against women through active participation of all — men, women, society, governments. It is imperative to make women empowerment a people’s movement.”