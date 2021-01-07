The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control: Irrfan Khan

scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 07, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 7, 2021 8:15:21 am
irrfan, irrfan khan, life positive life positive thoughts life positive quotes positive thoughts inspirational life inspirational life thoughts inspirational life movies motivational positive quotes motivational stories motivational positive stories motivational movies motivational thoughts for life inspirational thoughts for life positive life news positive life stories"I want to entertain people, but with some substance," Irrfan Khan had said.

Irrfan Khan, who was a prolific actor of Indian cinema — as well as of British and American films — talked about his journey in this video, saying: “I had never thought that I will be a part of this industry. It was just a dream of mine as a teenager, and the force of the desire was really strong. I knew that even the force of the whole world wouldn’t be able to stop me from achieving my dream. People did not hold a good perception for those who were a part of the film industry, but my attraction towards the mystery of the craft of acting and the way the actors drowned in emotions during a scene was really strong.”

“My family allowed me start my journey towards acting only if I got married first. I did not want to divide my focus. I used to watch big actors and see myself in them, but I was aware that it is going to be a long journey. There was a lot of passion to learn the craft. My personal temperament is such that I cannot convince people. I tried to go the conventional way by making a portfolio and trying to build my network, but it did not work very well for me. There was also a time when I realised that I am not enjoying acting much and I should quit, but that never happened, of course,” the actor who has worked in movies like The Namesake and Slumdog Millionaire, said.

“Every job has clear divisions: you can either work just for security, or for a personal connection that you build with the job which opens up doors for experimentation.”

Irrfan made his debut in the film industry with a small role in Salaam Bombay. The actor was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011. Today would have been his 54th birthday.

