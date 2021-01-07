The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control: Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, who was a prolific actor of Indian cinema — as well as of British and American films — talked about his journey in this video, saying: “I had never thought that I will be a part of this industry. It was just a dream of mine as a teenager, and the force of the desire was really strong. I knew that even the force of the whole world wouldn’t be able to stop me from achieving my dream. People did not hold a good perception for those who were a part of the film industry, but my attraction towards the mystery of the craft of acting and the way the actors drowned in emotions during a scene was really strong.”

“My family allowed me start my journey towards acting only if I got married first. I did not want to divide my focus. I used to watch big actors and see myself in them, but I was aware that it is going to be a long journey. There was a lot of passion to learn the craft. My personal temperament is such that I cannot convince people. I tried to go the conventional way by making a portfolio and trying to build my network, but it did not work very well for me. There was also a time when I realised that I am not enjoying acting much and I should quit, but that never happened, of course,” the actor who has worked in movies like The Namesake and Slumdog Millionaire, said.

“Every job has clear divisions: you can either work just for security, or for a personal connection that you build with the job which opens up doors for experimentation.”

Irrfan made his debut in the film industry with a small role in Salaam Bombay. The actor was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011. Today would have been his 54th birthday.

