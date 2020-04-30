Irrfan: ‘I desperately sought acknowledgement, from my mother and everyone else’

After a prolonged battle with cancer, Irrfan passed away today. He was admitted to the ICU on April 28 following a colon infection. His health worsened soon after. Known for his humour and impeccable craft, he spoke often about his struggles and how everything aligns at the end.

In this interview, way back in 2015, he spoke about he worked on himself to ensure the audience carries his memories within them. However, it took time. Initially, even though people knew he was a good actor, he could not leave a lasting impact with his performance. It all changed when he added his own interpretation to his craft, which had a tremendous impact on people. He also speaks on his breakthrough film, Warrior. He noted that sometimes things follow you and they give you what you want. “I was looking for a story where I could behave, where I did not have to reply on lines to communicate.” The film changed his life, “It was the first time I realised what a story can do to an actor…it can create a spell,” he said.

Speaking on the reason for becoming an actor, he said he desperately sought acknowledgement, first from his mother and later from everyone else. It was only later that he realised that being an actor implies sharing an experience with the audience. It is that which is precious.

