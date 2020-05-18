Instead of complaining, you can be a better version of yourself: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt started her career at a very young age. Although she belonged to a film family, she had her fair share of struggles. During a World Economic Forum panel discussion, when asked about her learnings from life, she shared instances from the start of her career and talked about how life has changed now.

“The only constant in life is change, so today I might be getting a lot of love but tomorrow I might not. Today I might be getting a lot of hate, tomorrow I won’t. Earlier, I was very hungry to please or always wanted to make a point. And with experience, I realised I can always talk about what more I want or what I don’t have. But instead of complaining to people, I can better it. And just try to be the better version of myself,” she said.

The 27-year-old actor had a dream Bollywood debut with Dharma production Student of the Year. Though she garnered a lot of fans from the movie, it wasn’t a critically acclaimed one. However, in her second outing Highway, directed by Imtiaz Ali, she made sure that people noticed the actor in her and proved that she was here to stay.

