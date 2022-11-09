The inspiring weight loss journey of Sara Ali Khan

If you decide to do something, there is no stopping you. Sara Ali Khan proved it by putting her heart and soul into becoming an actor. It was during her second year of graduation at Columbia University that she decided to become an actor and expressed her desire to her mother, Amrita Singh. Since Sara was 96 kg at the time, her mother told her to first lose weight.

“I was a fat girl. Sitting on the bed crying, and saying, ‘Mum, what I want to do is become an actor’. Then, she told me to lose weight.” It took her about a year to shed the kilos. According to her, she was always a foodie and on a chubbier side. She gained more weight when she went to the US for her studies. “I lost weight in the last year while in the US.”

The actor lost around 40 kg in a year-and-a-half. During her weight loss journey, she gave up on junk food and started working out. Since she was younger, her body responded and she lost the weight quickly.

“I am not a nutritionist, but I know balance is the key. You can’t do one or the other without giving the other up. You can’t be on diet and not work out or the other way round,” she added.

Speaking about body shaming, the actor said, “There’s this agenda of adhering to perfect body image. Who decides what is perfect? I mean, if you want to be a little larger than what the neighbour’s wife thinks you should be, then you be that. Just be healthy.”

Sara said there is pressure to look a certain way and there is social media trolling. “I have grown up deriving my confidence not from the way I look, but now because a large part of my profession depends on the way that I look. Yes, there is a little bit of pressure and it does get nerve-wracking. It can affect your confidence and pull you down. So, you need to remind yourself from time to time that you are the only person that truly has the agency to make yourself feel the way that you should and people will say what they have to say,” she expressed.

She revealed that she needed to lose weight for important reasons, one of which was PCOD.

