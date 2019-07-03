A true leader always thrives to inspire: Lee Iococca

Lee Iacocca, who was admired for his bold and imaginative leadership qualities, extensively spoke on the significance of leadership on many occasions. The American automobile executive, best known for the development of Ford Mustang and Pinto cars while at the Ford Motor Company in the 1960s, and then later for reviving the Chrysler Corporation as its CEO during the 1980s, stressed on his “nine Cs of leadership” in this inspiring 2007 Iacocca Foundation video.

According to Iacocca, who has authored several books including Where Have All the Leaders Gone?, the 9Cs of leadership are curiosity, creativity, communication, character, conviction, charisma, courage, competence and common sense. “A leader’s character shows when he has the guts to do the right thing,” he stressed, adding how charisma in a leader “is a magical quality that inspires people to follow you”.

At the forefront of the American automobile industry, Iacocca, who took over the floundering Chrysler Corporation and restored it to health in what experts called one of the most brilliant turnarounds in business history, further emphasised on “thinking out of the box and thinking ahead”. One of the prominent qualities of a “true leader”, he said, is that he always thrives to inspire.

The 94-year-old who had complications from Parkinson’s disease died July 2 at his home in Bel Air, California.

Born as Lido Anthony Iacocca, the son of an immigrant hot-dog vendor, made history as the only executive in modern times to preside over the operations of two of the Big Three automakers.