Education is the basic human right: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Stressing on the need for education, especially for the girl child, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about how despite progress made in the past, girls’ education continues to be treated only secondary to boys’.

The actor, who is known for her humanitarian work with UNICEF, recollected an incident concerning her house help’s daughter that made her realise how “girls are likely to not sit in a classroom despite the efforts made over the last two decades”.

“Education is the basic human right and a huge necessity, especially today. A girl’s education not just empowers families but communities and economies. A result of her education would mean we all do better. Our social responsibility is to be a voice for the voiceless,” she said at Variety’s Power of Women speech in 2017.