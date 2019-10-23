You might not be good at one thing but better at three others: Mithila Palkar



In India, parents often push their children to go for ‘safe’ career choices, something that ensures a steady paycheck and secures a post-retirement life. Every time a child from a middle-class family decides to choose an unconventional path, it sparks long discussions filled with tons of ifs and buts. Mithila Palkar, an internet sensation and actor of the movie Karwaan, shares her personal anecdotes.

Advertising

The young talent, who shot to fame with the viral Marathi song that she played using cups, recalls the time she told her parents that she wanted to make a career in acting. In a middle-class family where her elder sister was a scientist, choosing a career in Bollywood was quite tough for her.

ALSO READ | Keep those moments doubts only moments: Lisa Kudrow

“This typical middle-class Marathi family of mine, as expected, was not thrilled about my acting aspirations. Actually back then maybe even I wasn’t very convinced about it. Plus I was comfortable having a plan, which was – you grow up, you graduate and you find a decent job. But eventually, I realised I wanted to be a storyteller in life. I am sure this is something that we all have experienced. Failure makes it very easy to give up and if failure strikes multiple times, it becomes even easier. But I realised that I shouldn’t give up and not having a plan actually turned out to be quite useful for me. Right from my musical video to YouTube show, nothing was planned but turned out to be a game-changer for me,” she remarked in this inspirational video.

ALSO READ | Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures