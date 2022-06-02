‘I can’t deal with insecurities if I feel insecure about them’: Victoria Pedretti

Feeling an adrenaline rush while on a roller coaster ride is natural. But as you get off, you lose a sense of stability with where you stand and what you are looking at. But know that even when you feel horrible and dizzy on the ride, it okay to let your feelings out in the form of a scream! Life, too, is like an emotional roller coaster, and you are allowed to express yourself.

“Sometimes I cry to let myself know I was upset or sad. You know, we can really cut ourselves off from how we feel,” says actor Victoria Pedretti in an interview.

She calls it her ‘gift’. The gift of sensitivity. “I thought that I was really just a burden for everybody and they were having a hard time tolerating me… It certainly cultivated a lot of behaviour in me,” Pedretti says.

Letting yourself be vulnerable in a woke space, where every0ne is focusing on being positive, happy and not caring, might come off as weak. “I feel a lot, sometimes it’s horrible and sometimes it’s awesome. It feels good when I can accept it.”

In the interview, she also stresses on the importance of having a healing space to know what you could be and that despite your vulnerability, you are lovable. “I think about how powerful people could be if they saw themselves beautiful and deserving and walk around the world carrying that.”

