Inner strength has to come from every individual: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh spells out that motivating oneself is essential when chips are down, rather than count on others.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from the world of cricket, has always been vocal about the various phases of his life over the past 25 years.

In an inspiring video compilation, Singh, who is a cancer survivor, said that motivation has to come from within, and cannot be dictated. “Feeling motivated is easier said than done. I want people to motivate themselves. Inner strength has to come from every individual. People should get fitter, come back to life and come back to where you belong,” he said.

