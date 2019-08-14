India must remember those who sacrificed for the country: Dr Rajendra Prasad

Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of independent India who served from 1950-62, shared the importance of freedom in this inspiring video.

Advertising

“On this historic day of getting freedom from foreign rule, we are going to take the country’s reigns in our hands. We must remember all those who sacrificed their lives for this day,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘I was my biggest problem’: Shiv Khera on failure and the power of commitment

Speaking about respecting diversity in the country, Dr Prasad stated, “India’s minority will be given equal and just treatment. They won’t be discriminated against. Their culture and language will remain sacred. We want to assure everyone that India will become a country free of poverty, discrimination and other such ills.”

Advertising

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

He also stressed on the new republic’s ability to maintain “peace and tranquility”. “India has the ability to overcome fights, wars, and such troubles for the realisation of peace,” he said.