The country’s democracy must remain eternal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee

What’s the way forward for India’s growth? According to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served three terms as India’s Prime Minister, “peace, democracy and development”, which he said had to complement each other to achieve growth and progress.

In this inspiring video, the statesman whose first death anniversary is being observed on August 16 this year, said that the country’s democracy must remain “eternal” despite numerous struggles.

“The political game would always continue. Political parties will come and go. Parties would form and break. But the country must remain. The country’s democracy must remain eternal,” said the late leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party.