How can you become more self-aware? Find out

Often, we come across circumstances in life that require us to be mindful and be aware of how others perceive us. However, incessant worrying and overthinking may be the cause of undulated stress in your life. Have you ever wondered if you can be self-aware in a better way?

Organisational psychologist Dr Tasha Eurich shared a motivational TEDx talk in which she defined self awareness as “the ability to see ourselves clearly, to understand who we are, how others see us and how we fit into the world.” She shared the secret behind knowing yourself in the right way.

Dr Eurich explained the difference between “thinking about ourselves” and “knowing ourselves” and how often, the question “why” doesn’t help our circumstances at all.

”Researchers have found that no matter how hard we try, we can’t excavate our unconscious thoughts, feelings and motives. And because so much is hidden from our conscious awareness, we end up inventing answers that feel true but are often very wrong.”

“Asking “why” to a problem is a bad idea because it leads us away from our true nature,” said Dr Eurich.

She continued, ”We like to think of our brains as supercomputers rationally analyzing information and arriving at accurate conclusions. Unfortunately, that’s not what happens.”

She recommended a simple change to start becoming more self-aware in our lives. ”To start, we just need to change one simple word. Change “why” to “what.” Why-questions trap us in that rearview mirror. What-questions move us forward to our future. As human beings, we are blessed with the ability to understand who we are, what we want to contribute, and the kind of life we want to lead.”

