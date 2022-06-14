‘Incorporate habits that will lead you to becoming best version of yourself’: Nwal Hadaki

Everyone, at some point in life, thinks about bringing a change to their life. Whether this change is inculcating a new habit or getting rid of an old one. These changes can be something as small as keeping a clean room or as big as maintaining a clean lifestyle. Although, not everyone can live up to continuing these habits.

Nwal Hadaki, a fourth-year medical student eager about public speaking and giving life coach advice, said many people say ‘tomorrow is the day I will change’, but that change doesn’t come easy.

“You have to incorporate some habits in your life that will lead to you becoming the best version of yourself, you’ll also have to eliminate certain habits that are hindering your path.”

Hadaki added that it takes exactly 21 days to form a new habit or get rid of an old one. When she first heard of this theory in high school, she decided to make her bed for 21 days, so she would inculcate it as a habit. “Day by day early in the morning at 6 am, even on days I was running late, I made my bed and I hated every second of it. By day 22, I opened my eyes and the first thing I did was say ‘Mom, please don’t forget to make my bed today’. I quit.”

“I do not exaggerate when I say, this 21-day theory is the most famous myth in the world of self-development.”

Stating that the complexity of a goal and the consistency of certain behaviour affect the speed at which you acquire a habit or get rid of one, Hadaki quoted a study by a psychologist, which explained it takes two to eight months, or 66 days, to accomplish changing lifestyle.

“Whether it is two months, three months, a year, two years, it doesn’t really matter how long it takes as much as it matters that you have to begin today and once you begin, make sure to maintain your new habit. Make it part of your schedule, set reminders, create a supportive environment and most importantly you do not have to be perfect. Making a mistake once or twice has not lasting effects on your behaviour… you have to give yourself time and not rush into becoming a better person.”

