Thursday, March 12, 2020
Let’s be everyone included: Four-way amputee and former athlete Tracy Schmitt

Highlighting the importance of inclusion for people with disabilities, Tracy Schmitt, better known as Unstoppable Tracy, recollected an incident from her childhood, in this inspiring video.

Can a physical disability hold you back? Not even for a moment if you have perseverance and a positive attitude. Decorated former athlete-turned-motivational speaker Tracy Schmitt recollected a particular incident at school from her inspiring journey. For Schmitt, who was born as a four-way amputee, the aim was to rise above her physical disability, like her mother desired.

“As a kindergarten kid, the principal first didn’t want me to be a part of a 30-odd class with just one teacher. He told my mother how I should be able to tie my laces, and go to the bathroom by myself. That is where my mother asked him to at least have me for a week,” Schmitt, who aced downhill para-skiing, World Cup sailing, deep sea diving and mountain climbing, mentioned in her talk.

Highlighting the importance of feeling ‘included’, she said with a laugh, “It turned out that none of the 30 kids could tie their shoelaces either. Everyone included. Let’s be everyone included.”

