In the midst of death, life persists; in the midst of untruth, truth persists: Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy lives on, years after his death. Built on truth, non-violence, inclusivity, unity and benevolence, the stalwart of India’s freedom movement, believed in a superpower, a changeless, formless presence that guides humankind.

On his birthday today, we remember him and everything he unswervingly fought for.

In this rare audio clip, he is heard talking about his spiritual beliefs. The speech was addressed to a large gathering in London’s Kingsley Hall in the year 1931.

“There is an indefinable mysterious power that pervades everything, I feel it though I do not see it. It is this unseen power which makes itself felt and yet defies all proof, because it is so unlike all that I perceive through my senses. It transcends the senses,” he says.

“In my tour last year in Mysore I met many poor villagers and I found upon inquiry that they did not know who ruled Mysore. They simply said some God ruled it. If the knowledge of these poor people was so limited about their ruler I who am infinitely lesser in respect to God than they to their ruler need not be surprised if I do not realize the presence of God — the King of Kings,” says Gandhi.

“Just as my denial or ignorance of the existence of an earthly power will avail me nothing even so my denial of God and His law will not liberate me from its operation, whereas humble and mute acceptance of divine authority makes life’s journey easier even as the acceptance of earthly rule makes life under it easier,” he says in the speech.

“Exercise of faith will be the safest where there is a clear determination summarily to reject all that is contrary to truth and love. I confess that I have no argument to convince through reason. Faith transcends reason. All that I can advise is not to attempt the impossible,” he says in conclusion.

The current times especially call for an implementation of Gandhian ideas and philosophies.