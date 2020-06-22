‘In order to succeed, you must believe in yourself’

In order to achieve something, you need to believe in it and feel certain you will succeed. Believing in yourself is extremely important, says the narrator in a speech by Fearless Motivation.

“Beliefs control results because you will never take action towards something you do not believe is possible,” he continues. Education is important — you can have all the knowledge you need but it will not matter if you do not believe in yourself.

Read| ‘Passion will get you nowhere unless you act on it’

“Great human beings are great because they believe in themselves. They believe when no one else does. They believe when they are down, when they are at rock bottom,” he emphasises.

“In order to succeed you must believe, in order to believe you are good enough, you must be good enough. If you are not there yet, get to work…until you get to the place where you know you will make it,” he adds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd