There is no right or wrong, only a difference of perspective

In life, we often feel that our point of view is the correct one, and those differing from us do not have the entire picture and, therefore, are in the wrong. But, can it be that the concept of ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ is a sham, and it is always about perspective? And that two people can have varying points of view, but are both right?

In this YoursWisely video, spiritual facilitator and storyteller Nithya Shanti narrates a mystical tale, where two students belonging to a spiritual community get into an argument and seek the intervention of the great master, who tells them they are both right, leading to a massive confusion: how can both be right? So they meet with the great master together to pose the same question again, and he repeats that they are both right.

“The fascinating message of the story,” says Shanti, “is that when we get too fixated on ‘I am right’, it always leads to a fight. We only see things from our point of view. A point of view is always limited, it is never comprehensive. The way I see a room is bound to be different from the way other people see it”.

“Knowledge is a point of view, and wisdom is a viewing point; the ability to see things from many many different perspectives. The teacher was operating from wisdom. He was able to see one person’s perspective and also the other person’s perspective. Which is why for him, truly both were right,” Shanti says, adding that we need to learn to let go of our strong identification with likes, dislikes and points of view.

“To hold on to our point of view is the most stubborn thing. To learn to let it go, to just witness different thoughts, different points of view… and now we can have true connection and true higher understanding,” he says in conclusion.

