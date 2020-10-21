In life, make your liabilities your assets; Carrie Fisher tells you how

Happy Birthday, Carrie Fisher: The late actor would have turned 64 today. (Source: File photo)

Often in life, when we have to brave a storm or endure difficult moments, we get consumed by them, thereby losing our better sense of judgement and sanity. It is but a natural thing to happen to many people around the world. But claiming your shortcomings and challenges is the best thing you can do until the world begins to look up again.

This is what late American actress Carrie Fisher believed in. On the occasion of her birthday, we look back at this video, in which she shares some interesting nuggets of wisdom on how to make life simpler.

She begins by saying that when a person is in the thick of a situation — as she had been, a few times in life — there is absolutely nothing that compares to that. In that moment, one is only experiencing the struggle and not thinking about possible outcomes

“I have seen people who take all the charm and romance out of self-pity. I am not really interested in finding it tragic… What man has done, man can do. But, what’s the choice? You are just going to plough through it; it is really hard. But the point is to find the funny thing in the hard thing. My liabilities are my assets. When I claim it — if I can claim it — it’s mine. They are your weak things in a strong voice.

“I have been able to get through this stuff, I cannot overcome it, but I can use it… I have problems, problems don’t have me. I am not afraid of anything and that wouldn’t be so, if I hadn’t had to deal with all that. I started afraid, but I am not afraid now.”

Fisher would have turned 64 today.

