What’s the ‘banana’ in your life? The answer to this holds the secret to letting go

In this simple yet interesting YoursWisely video, we learn how it is important to let go if we want to step ahead in life. Showing how monkeys are often seen stealing food, the locals start using an age-old practice to catch them. They carve a small hole in a coconut shell and put a banana in it with the shell tied to a tree.

Since the hole is small, the monkey isn’t able to remove its hand until it lets go off the banana. But the greedy monkey refuses to leave the banana and gets trapped, just as we are not able to let go of our desires, anger, envy or money in life.

While we tend to act like the monkey and coconut symbolises our heart, the banana is what we hold onto, which traps us. Therefore, it is important to figure out what’s the ‘banana’ in your life!