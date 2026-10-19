In Arunachal Pradesh, a traditional spice is helping villagers earn from their forests

For generations, khagi has found its way into the kitchens of Arunachal Pradesh’s Indigenous communities. Its sharp citrus aroma and tongue-tingling flavour lend character to meat curries, chutneys and other local dishes. But for villagers in West Kameng district, the spice is also becoming a source of income from a resource they have known and used for generations.

Khagi has a long history in the Mandala–Phudung–Khellong landscape. Valued for its distinctive aroma and place in local cuisine, it also holds economic and cultural significance among the Monpa communities. Historical accounts document its use as a form of tax or tribute to Tawang Monastery.

Despite this legacy and the region’s reputation for producing good-quality khagi, its sale remained largely informal. “Individual households dealt with traders from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, often negotiating prices on their own,” a local told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interaction.

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This arrangement had its limitations. Families had to find buyers, travel to markets in some cases and bear transportation costs. Although selling independently sometimes fetched a higher price, it also required considerable time and effort.

Villagers in the Mandala–Phudung–Khellong Community Conserved Area (MPKCCA) have since come together to organise the collection and sale of khagi, a local name for Zanthoxylum species. With support from the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) and its partners, they have established a collective system to collect, sort, grade, package and sell the spice.

Over the last two harvest seasons, the initiative has sold more than 10 tonnes of khagi, generating approximately Rs 39 lakh in turnover and benefiting over 200 households.

What has changed?

For Wangdi, gaon burah (traditional leader) of Phudung village, one of the biggest benefits is knowing that the harvest can be sold without the family having to find buyers or store the produce for extended periods.

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“The collective approach has reduced our anxiety because we can sell our produce without worrying about storing it for long periods. Earlier, we had to travel to different markets to sell our produce. While this sometimes allowed us to secure a higher price, it also involved additional transportation costs and considerable time and effort,” he said.

According to WWF-India, around 95 per cent of the total sale proceeds go directly to households, while approximately 5 per cent is retained by the Community Conserved Area management committee to cover collection, storage, sorting, packaging and transportation costs.

All about Khagi from Arunachal Pradesh (Photo: PR handout) All about Khagi from Arunachal Pradesh (Photo: PR handout)

Protecting a traditional resource

For villagers, khagi is more than a spice to be sold. Its continued availability also depends on how villagers manage and harvest the trees.

“Khagi is good for nature because it gives people a reason to save the trees. When families earn money from picking khagi safely, they protect the forest. This keeps the homes of wild animals, like red pandas, safe and healthy,” says environmentalist Jasmit Singh Arora, popularly known as the “Gutliman of India”.

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Many households have Zanthoxylum trees in their front and backyards, along field bunds, boundaries and fences. Some older trees are estimated to be around 18–20 years old. According to local accounts, villagers traditionally collected the fruits from surrounding forests before increasingly planting or retaining the trees near agricultural fields.

Villagers also follow harvesting practices intended to prevent damage to the trees. Pem Choijam, head gaon burah of Mandala Phudung, said, “We usually harvest the ripe seeds between August and September, and there is a village rule prohibiting anyone from damaging khagi trees.”

Rather than climbing the trees, harvesters use makeshift elevated platforms to reach the branches. This lets them collect ripe fruit while reducing the risk of branches breaking under their weight, Choijam explained.

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How khagi earnings benefit the village

The collective earnings have also contributed to a community facility. A concrete platform and wash basin were constructed at the village monastery using a portion of the previous year’s earnings.

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The facility is used during village festivals and religious ceremonies, when volunteers cook, clean, and do other tasks. It helps ease some of the physical work involved, particularly for women who take on these responsibilities.

Phurpa Tsering said the villagers now value their traditional resource even more. “The communities in our villages have realised the importance of khagi. We now sell our harvest at our doorstep, and every household receives the same price without discrimination.”

The challenges ahead

Despite the benefits of collective marketing, villagers continue to negotiate prices with buyers each season. As the head gaon burah of Mandala Phudung Khellong explained, the process also involves persuading households to sell through the collective arrangement.

“We have to negotiate the price every season and then spend additional time convincing the community to continue with collective marketing at the agreed price. Some middlemen offer a higher price to individual collectors, but they are not large buyers and cannot procure the entire quantity,” he said.

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He added that a long-term commitment from buyers, along with an agreed price range, would make it easier to bring more households into the collective system.

There is also the question of whether rising demand could put pressure on the resource. Arora cautioned that excessive harvesting could damage plants and affect their ability to regenerate.

“If too many people want to buy khagi, pickers might take too much. This can hurt the plants and stop them from growing back. If we are not careful, the forest can get empty. We must pick only a little to keep nature safe,” he said.

Assessing whether harvesting remains sustainable would require monitoring khagi populations, new seedlings and the quantity collected each season. Changes in forest cover and wildlife populations, including red pandas, could also help researchers assess the initiative’s wider ecological impact.

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Arora suggested community-led harvesting limits, promoting cultivation to reduce pressure on wild populations, seasonal restrictions where necessary and continued scientific monitoring. Fairer and more predictable market arrangements could also help ensure that growing demand does not encourage excessive collection.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.