‘Passion can tell what one’s purpose in life can be’: Imtiaz Ali

A general question that has been pestering many humans for a while now is, what is our purpose in life? It is a task that we have been assigned to find. Everyone has dreams and passions to fulfill which becomes their purpose in life. Many have been lucky enough in finding it out, yet some are still struggling.

Jab We Met director Imitiaz Ali, who celebrates his birthday today, highlights the importance of passion. He says, “One is very lucky when one finds such a passion. When you find it, grab it because that is going to define you, that is going to lead you to where you need to go, that is going to make you perform the function for which you have been brought here.”

He says it is difficult for human beings as they need to find a purpose in life and passion can help them do that. Coming from a small town, the Tamasha director did not have it easy in the film industry. From having no idea about how the place works to not knowing what to do and what not, he was stuck in a state of confusion.

“I still don’t know how it works in the movie industry. But I do know when you look inside, and you find out what you want to do then that gives you some sort of a connection that leads you forward,” he says.

Talking about ‘chaos’ he says it is the nature of humans to create a system but it is also in human nature to break it. He emphasises that it is when this system breaks, there is chaos so that the mind can work and new things can happen.

“In the orderliness, it is usually the ordinariness that is promoted,” Ali says.

