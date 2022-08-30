scorecardresearch
‘If you can imagine it, envision it, then you can create it’: Maria Rahajeng

“We must have the courage to dream and visualise our dream,” Maria Rahajeng said

LIFE POSITIVEMaria Rahajeng is a tv host, author, author, and was crowned Miss Indonesia 2014 (Maria Rahajeng/ Instagram)

Maria Rahajeng, a tv host and Miss Indonesia 2014, believes that any change begins from within.

Recalling her childhood, she said that she used to make a dream board consisting of drawings of what she imagined her future to be. Her father wanted her to become either a doctor or a lawyer. However, she wanted to study fashion.

Since she did not want to give up on her dream, she stood her ground, Rahajeng revealed. Later, she went for broadcast journalism with the hope that she will get into the media industry.

“We must have the courage to dream and visualise our dream,” she added. A believer in the law of attraction, she explained that if we focus on the good, positivity will come and if we focus on the bad, negativity will come.

“One of the most powerful laws as it is happening every single day and second,” she said.

She said, “Try as many things as possible even if you think you are not good at them or if you think you are going to fail, just try it.” In college, she participated in several pageants. Though she thought she would fail, she won not only the college pageant but also paved her way to represent Indonesia in Miss World. Later, she also got the opportunity to host Singapore Fashion Week.

Rahajeng achieved what she wanted in life because she envisioned it and believed in it. “It is so easy to think about all the ways that it is not going to happen or it is too big of a dream to come true,” she said.

Instead, we need to focus on what risks we are willing to take, and what sacrifices we are willing to make. “All that positivity should outweigh the negative space,” she added.

“If you can imagine it, envision it, then you can create it,” she said.

