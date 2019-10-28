Image is powerful but also superficial: Cameron Russell

Toggle Menu
She urges the audience to not judge her by her looks because of whatever she is in show biz. She calls it the perception of 'beauty'.

Cameron Russell admits she won ‘a genetic lottery’ – as she is tall, pretty and a lingerie model – things which make her a supermodel. She urges the audience to not judge her by her looks which is a perception of ‘beauty’. In this forthright talk, she takes a wry look at the industry that had her looking “highly seductive” at barely 16 years.

In this fearless talk, she takes a wry look at the industry that had her looking “highly seductive” at barely 16 years.

“The pictures of my shoot are not my pictures but are constructions, done by a group of professionals. By hairstylists, make-up artists, photographers, stylists, all of their assistants, pre-production and post-production. They build this, that’s not me. Looks aren’t everything, believe me, I’m a model”, she said in an inspirational video.

