Image is powerful but also superficial: Cameron Russell

Cameron Russell admits she won ‘a genetic lottery’ – as she is tall, pretty and a lingerie model – things which make her a supermodel. She urges the audience to not judge her by her looks which is a perception of ‘beauty’. In this forthright talk, she takes a wry look at the industry that had her looking “highly seductive” at barely 16 years.

“The pictures of my shoot are not my pictures but are constructions, done by a group of professionals. By hairstylists, make-up artists, photographers, stylists, all of their assistants, pre-production and post-production. They build this, that’s not me. Looks aren’t everything, believe me, I’m a model”, she said in an inspirational video.