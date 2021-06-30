Ikigai: A life improvement pill that brings positivity

Be focused on the here and now and feel free to do things that bring bliss to your life. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The world is in a livid state, and it does not stop there. Anxiety and depression dominate. So, how can one manage to find a flicker of hope and happiness?

The secret is now written in a book called ‘Ikigai: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life‘. A bestseller in Amazon, it pushes you to focus more on your health, choices and inner self.

The average life expectancy of people in Japan is 83 years and Okinawa carries the highest proportion of life expectancy over 100 years; people are prosperously healthy.

Can you believe it?

Ikigai is a life improvement pill with four components that you need to take up with life in order to achieve contentment.

• Something that you love: There are things we love to do and that make us feel good. So, be focused on the present and feel free to do things that bring bliss to your daily life. It can even be a person that gives you good companionship.

• Something that the world needs: A small job at a massive company may make you complacent. It can even propel you to quit your job. So be optimistic in building a value that can be explicit.

• Something that pays you well: Try to be in a workspace that pays you well, because money is as important as your happiness.

• Something you are good at: Facing a situation that you are really bad at and gaining applause or attention from the audience can be a good move for you to feel that you are good at something. Overcoming obstacles can leave a feeling of fulfillment, which is a crucial component in Ikigai.

Are you ready to take up these four components?

