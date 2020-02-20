If you’ve got a dollar, there’s plenty to share: Rihanna

Rihanna is known for her powerful voice and songs like Diamonds, Umbrella and Take a Bow, among many others. The singer was awarded as Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year award in 2017. On the occasion of her birthday, we revisit her inspirational speech in which she spoke about how one doesn’t need to be rich to become a humanitarian. In her motivational speech, she said that people make charity sound too hard, but the truth is all one needs is the heart to do so.

“People make it seem way too hard, man. The truth is, and what I want the little girl watching those commercials to know, is you don’t have to be rich to be a humanitarian. You don’t have to be rich to help somebody. You don’t gotta be famous”, she said in this inspiring video.

“Charity starts with your neighbour, the person right next to you, the person sitting next to you in class, the kid down the block in your neighbourhood, you just do whatever you can to help in any way that you can. And today I want to challenge each of you to make a commitment to help one person: one organization, one situation that touches your heart. My grandmother always used to say if you’ve got a dollar, there’s plenty to share”, said Rihanna.

