If you want to realize your goals, you have to work hard; watch how

You want to get somewhere in life? You have to work really hard for it. There are no shortcuts to success, and this is what this motivational video tells us. So, as you roll out of the bed on a Monday — the most dreaded day of the week — remember that while the current circumstances may be tough, if you hang on and work really hard, you will be able to reap the benefits in the near future.

“If you think you are going to go and accomplish something really special and be the best in anything in the world, and you think you can do it without working, you make a big mistake…,” former professional bodybuilder, politician and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger says at the beginning of the video.

He is followed by other super-successful visionaries like Elon Musk, and actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, who say you must absolutely put in the hours every week, week after week, if you want to achieve something that is important to you.

“Yes, I get up at crazy hours… So, whatever time my call time is; my call is at 7am, then you back your clock up four hours, and then that’s when I get up and train twice. I get my cardio in and then breakfast and then I’ll go hit the weights,” says Johnson.

“I always believed that the bridge between reality and a dream is work. And in moments of despair and and doubt and dark days, I focus on the work. I show up and I work and I work and I work,” shares actor Jared Leto in the video.

The only thing you can control that influences success in life, is how hard you work, how honest you are, and how well you deal with others. You can control those variables, you can’t control you are, although the more you work, the luckier you get, the narrator says.

