‘If you want credit for the good, take responsibility for the bad’: Tim Cook

Friday, July 16, 2021
"Always remember that you can’t take it with you. You’re going to have to pass it on," Tim Cook said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2021 8:20:15 am
"Don’t get distracted. There are too many people who want credit without responsibility," he said.

Speaking at Stanford University in 2019, entrepreneur Tim Cook gave a heartfelt speech. He touched upon various aspects of personal growth while pointing to the blind spots we tend to gather with age. “If you want credit for the good, take responsibility for the bad,” he said.

He went on say, [W]hatever you do with your life, be a builder. You don’t have to start from scratch to build something monumental. And, conversely, the best founders – the ones whose creations last and whose reputations grow rather than shrink with passing time – they spend most of their time building, piece by piece.”

“Builders are comfortable in the belief that their life’s work will one day be bigger than them – bigger than any one person. They’re mindful that its effects will span generations. That’s not an accident. In a way, it’s the whole point,” Cook continued.

“Don’t get distracted. There are too many people who want credit without responsibility. Too many who show up for the ribbon cutting without building anything worth a damn. Be different. Leave something worthy,” he said, before adding the concluding words: “And always remember that you can’t take it with you. You’re going to have to pass it on.”

