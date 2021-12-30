If you struggle with forgiveness, take a look at this inspirational video

When we have arguments or disagreements with loved ones, they may utter unkind words or say something insensitive. Even though you may have amicably sorted out your issues, festering feelings of hurt may linger.

What can you do if you are struggling to forgive someone? Megan Feldman, writer and journalist, in an inspirational TEDx talk, shared the secret for being gracious enough to forgive. Take a look at the video here:

She chronicled her experiences of covering war in Middle Eastern countries and the growing intolerance in the country she resided in. She spoke about the importance of having a safe, peaceful and tolerable world for the future generation to live in.

”It’s when anger hardens into bitterness and resentment that it becomes dangerous. Nelson Mandela said resentment is like swallowing poison and waiting for your enemy to die. It turns out that’s true research shows that exploding, an angry outburst, and repressing anger both increase your risk of heart attack over time.”

She further explained, ”Did you know resentment can damage your brain every time you think bitterly about that person who cut you off in traffic or denied your raise request? Your brain is flooded with stress chemicals that limit your ability to problem-solve.”

She emphasised that forgiveness if the only path towards achieving peace and she hoped that by working together, we can all one day achieve that.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!