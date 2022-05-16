scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
'If you spend time doing inventory on what you lost, you will never count what you have left': Thomas Dexter Jakes

"You are stronger, you are wiser, you have proven things to yourself that you could not have learned any other way," he said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 8:20:08 am
If you lose your ability to hear eventually, it will affect your ability to speak because there is correlation between what the ear hears and what the mouth articulates

American Bishop, author and filmmaker Thomas Dexter Jakes talks about different life aspects based on ‘your time’ to move ahead.

According to him, if you spend “all of your time doing inventory on what you lost, you will never count up what you have left”. “Your future is never predicted on what you lost, it’s predicted on what you have left and what you have left is enough to build something greater than where you are.”

He adds, “You are stronger, you are wiser, you have proven things to yourself that you could not have learned any other way, that you can overcome everything that happened to you, so start looking ahead.”

“If at first you don’t succeed, try again and if you don’t succeed that time, try again and if you don’t succeed, then try again and if you don’t succeed that time write a book about what you learn from how you feel,” he advises, adding: “There’s is always something to do with what you have experienced.”

He shares a practical aspect — of the ability to listen and speak, “If you lose your ability to hear eventually, it will affect your ability to speak because there is correlation between what the ear hears and what the mouth articulates. On the impetus of that ideology come tremendous premise of listening every great orator is a great listener”.

According to him, “we have lost not our ability to speak, not yet, but we have lost our ability to listen, because only thing we do is pause while we formulate our next approach to attack and that’s not listening, that’s strategising but if we actually take time to listen, most of us all want the same thing, most of us want to be loved, most of us want to be appreciated, most of us want to be accepted with flaws and all, most of us, if we have children want what’s best for our children”.

“We need to communicate to survive as a species, if you are going to be successful in business today, you cannot build your business around people like you,” he concludes.

