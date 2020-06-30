‘If you play the blame game, you will never get on in life’

We need to take full responsibility of our lives else no goal or no dream can save us. “You must take full responsibility…for the good that arrives and the ugly and inconvenient. If you are the type to play the blame game, to play victim…you will never get on in life,” says the narrator in an inspiring speech.

It is our job to take the necessary action against something that is pulling us down. “Taking responsibility does not mean relinquishing control of your life. It means taking control…if a circumstance keeps pulling you back, be able to see for what it is and to take massive action,” he adds.

Read| Self-love is the cure to self-hate: Tyrese Gibson

He continues, “Rather than complain or moan about what went wrong, figure out how to fix it, what can I do now to beat this problem….No human that achieves anything in life plays the blame game. They focus on what they can do now to create a better tomorrow.”

Holding on to grudges and negative feelings from years past will never get you out of a difficult situation that you may be in, he further says.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd