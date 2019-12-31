If you need to fly, leave the nest

In this inspirational video of Yours Wisely, we get to learn about the interesting characteristics of how birds nurture their small ones and teach them to fly at a very young age. “When the bird is young, their parents slowly move the food away from them so they start moving from the nest. As and when this happens, the parent bird takes the food and starts flying slowly so that the bird is out of the nest and also tries to fly. At first, it falls but eventually, they release that when they flap their wings they don’t fall and that’s how they learn to fly”.

This story emphasises that it’s only when you try to move out of your comfort zone that you tend to succeed.

