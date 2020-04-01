‘If you make a conscious effort to find your purpose, it can save your life’

“What is it that gives your life a sense of meaning and purpose? Because once you find that, it puts you in your power place. If you know what your life work is, I encourage you to start working on it,” said American motivational speaker Les Brown in one of his seminar speeches.

You do not have to take all of the burden together. “If you cannot do it in one time, do just a little bit of it. And if you don’t know what it is that you showed up to do; if you don’t know why you are here, I encourage you to find out what your purpose is,” Brown expressed.

“If you began to make a conscious effort to find out what it is that you are supposed to do, I say that it can literally save your life…The reason we don’t even explore the possibility of what to do is because subconsciously we don’t believe that it can happen for us and we don’t believe that we deserve it…You have got to make some conscious effort to begin to develop yourself,” the speaker emphasised.

Fear and lack of self-esteem also hinder people from dreaming big, Brown added. “Fear kills dreams, fear kills hope. What’s the benefit of allowing fear to hold you back?” he remarked and went on to suggest how one can restructure that fear.

