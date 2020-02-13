To succeed, you have to believe in yourself: Bhagyashree Dasani

Bhagyashree Dasani rose to fame after her blockbuster movie Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. But things didn’t work out as expected after a successful movie. After she suffered from acute calcific tendinitis and understood the importance of self-care, she enrolled herself in Stanford, American Fitness Professional association (AFPA) to become a certified nutritionist and wellness expert. She has travelled all over India giving interactive talks to promote good health and mental well-being. This talk was given at a TEDx event.

In this motivational video, the Filmfare awardee shares revolutionary ideas about health and nutrition, thus inspiring everyone to follow the Stanford-certified nutritionist’s incredible health regime.

You should be the centre of your universe and not anyone else is what Bhagyashree Dasani tries to explain.

Dasani pushed herself to the limit of self-healing. “I studied everything about nutrition so that I am educated about my personal health. I truly believe that we can make it happen if we believe in ourselves. When all the doctors told me that it wasn’t possible at all without surgery I made it happen myself,” she said in this inspirational video.

The 50-year-old recently shared an exercise video on Instagram that made us take note. Take a look!

