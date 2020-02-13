To succeed, you have to believe in yourself: Bhagyashree Dasani

Bhagyashree Dasani rose to fame after her blockbuster movie Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. But things didn’t work out as expected after a successful movie. After she suffered from acute calcific tendinitis and understood the importance of self-care, she enrolled herself in Stanford, American Fitness Professional association (AFPA) to become a certified nutritionist and wellness expert. She has travelled all over India giving interactive talks to promote good health and mental well-being. This talk was given at a TEDx event.
In this motivational video, the Filmfare awardee shares revolutionary ideas about health and nutrition, thus inspiring everyone to follow the Stanford-certified nutritionist’s incredible health regime.
Dasani pushed herself to the limit of self-healing. “I studied everything about nutrition so that I am educated about my personal health. I truly believe that we can make it happen if we believe in ourselves. When all the doctors told me that it wasn’t possible at all without surgery I made it happen myself,” she said in this inspirational video.
