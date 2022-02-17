scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

‘If you have a dream, fight for it’: Lady Gaga

In an inspiring speech, she shared secrets behind not giving up and continuing to work with passion

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2022 8:20:41 am
lady-gaga-1200-LPRead on to know who Lady Gaga dedicated her debut Academy Award to. (Source: Lady Gaga/Instagram)

If you’ve been working hard for a long time and are finding it difficult to keep your spirits up, you’ve come to the right place.

Singer, songwriter and actor Lady Gaga is best known for her remarkable musical abilities and fierce fashion choices. An advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and an avid anti-bullying crusader, the Bad Romance singer founded an NGO with her mother to support mental health among young people.

ALSO READ |‘Whenever I wanted something to happen, I manifested it’: Jim Carrey

The winner of several Grammy, Billboard, Golden Globe and MTV awards, the artist also won the Best Original Song Academy Award for her rendition of Shallow in A Star Is Born (2019).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In an inspiring speech, Lady Gaga shared the secrets behind not giving up, continuing to work with passion and being brave.

She began the speech by thanking her sister and her family, and co-star Bradley Cooper. “To my sister, my soulmate, I love you. My family’s here, I love you, Mom and Dad. Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”

She continued by saying, “And if you are at home, and you’re sitting on your couch and you’re watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about, you know…it’s not about winning.”

ALSO READ |How often do we find ourselves struggling to accept our reality?

She went to add: “What it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There’s a discipline for passion. And it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Lopez
A look at Jennifer Lopez’s impossibly chic and elegant outfits

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement