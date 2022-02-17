‘If you have a dream, fight for it’: Lady Gaga

If you’ve been working hard for a long time and are finding it difficult to keep your spirits up, you’ve come to the right place.

Singer, songwriter and actor Lady Gaga is best known for her remarkable musical abilities and fierce fashion choices. An advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and an avid anti-bullying crusader, the Bad Romance singer founded an NGO with her mother to support mental health among young people.

The winner of several Grammy, Billboard, Golden Globe and MTV awards, the artist also won the Best Original Song Academy Award for her rendition of Shallow in A Star Is Born (2019).

In an inspiring speech, Lady Gaga shared the secrets behind not giving up, continuing to work with passion and being brave.

She began the speech by thanking her sister and her family, and co-star Bradley Cooper. “To my sister, my soulmate, I love you. My family’s here, I love you, Mom and Dad. Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”

She continued by saying, “And if you are at home, and you’re sitting on your couch and you’re watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about, you know…it’s not about winning.”

ALSO READ | How often do we find ourselves struggling to accept our reality?

She went to add: “What it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There’s a discipline for passion. And it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!