‘If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken’: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is known to be extremely open about her mental health struggles and journey. As such, at the 2016 AMAs, where she won an award in the pop/rock category, Selena gave an incredibly heartfelt and moving speech about her journey. “In 2014, this stage was the first time I was 100% authentically honest with all of you,” she started out saying.

“It’s safe to say that most of you know a lot of my life, whether you like it or not,” she said, alluding to her public life. Talking about her decision to go to rehab, the singer said, “I had to stop. Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken inside.”

“And I kept it all together, enough to the point where I wouldn’t let you all down. But I kept it too much together, to the point I let myself down,” she added, tearfully.

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram,” she stated, powerfully. “I want to see what’s in here,” she added, pointing to her heart.

“I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say from the bottom of my heart is that I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to share what I love every single day with people that I love.”

Expressing her gratitude toward her fans, Selena said, “I have to say thank you so much to all of my fans because you are so damn loyal and I don’t know what I did to deserve you.”

“If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken,” she said, emphasising the importance of taking help.

“Whether you respect me or not, that’s one thing you should know about me — is that I care about people. Thank you so much for this (the award), this is for you,” she concluded, dedicating the award to her fans.

