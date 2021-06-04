‘If women are given a voice, they use it; when they are given a job, they flourish’: Emily Blunt

She concluded with the hope of more and more women getting education for the world will be a different place then. (File photo)

Speaking at Variety’s Power of Women event in New York, actor Emily Blunt hailed the work of the nonprofit fund created by Malala Yousafzai and her father, Ziauddin — Malala Fund — as well as spoke for the importance of education.

“There are over 130 million girls missing out on an education because they have to work or are married by the age of 12 or they lack access to school facilities or have to care for younger siblings,” she said.

She continued, “If women are given a voice, they use it. When they are handed the purse stings, the communities thrive. When they are given a job, they flourish. They organise better. They galvanise more passionately and they are more likely to encourage peace where peace should be the priority.”

The Devil Weds Prada actor recollected the time she met Malala’s father and what he said to her — “Too many women die like they never lived.” In the course of the speech, Blunt stressed the need to bring out changes that will make the statement less true in the future. She concluded with the hope of more and more women getting education for the world will be a different place then.