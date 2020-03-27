‘If people stand up in the face of the things they are afraid of, they get stronger’

Canadian author and clinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson urged people to stop wasting time and instead utilise it efficiently. Talking about how we tend to waste a lot of time every day, he said in a moving speech, “You could ask yourself what would happen if you stop wasting the opportunities that are in front of you. You would be who knows how much more efficient!”

He added, “Not only do they (people) not do what they should to make things better, they actively attempt to make things worse because they are spiteful or resentful or arrogant or deceitful…If you can teach people to stand up in the face of the things they are afraid of, they get stronger. And you do not know what the upper limits to that are!”

As individuals, what we do for ourselves and the society is not inconsequential. Dr Peterson asserted, “The things you do, they are like dropping stones in a pond. The ripples move outward and they affect things in ways that you cannot fully comprehend. It means that the things that you do and you do not do, are far more important than you think.”

