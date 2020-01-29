If I had the power to turn back time, I would never use it: Kobe Bryant

Earlier this week, legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna who, it was believed, would carry her father’s legacy forward, leaving the world in shock and grief. As he leaves behind his beautiful family and heartbroken fans all over the world, here is looking back at this old motivational video, where he talks about his love for the sport, his game, career and dreams.

He begins the video by recalling how as a young basketball player, he had dreams of being counted among the greatest of all time. “He worked day and night, every day, for years and years… As time went on, 20 years had passed. He felt that he had accomplished all that he set out to accomplish. But, would he come to realise that the goal he had set out initially, to become the greatest of all time, was a very fickle one; when he realised that the most important thing in life is how your career moves and touches those around you, and how it carries forward to the next generation. He realised that’s what makes true greatness,” Bryant says.

“The story would be about transformation of a kid looking inwardly, to then growing up and understanding the importance and the powers of looking outward,” he says in the video, adding, “If I had the power to turn back time, I would never use it. Think about it, because then every moment that you go through means absolutely nothing, because you can always go back and do it again… When things are final, and you know moments won’t ever come again… To have the power to go back and re-experience those things, it is silly to me,” he remarks.

Sometime in the video, the interviewer asks Bryant how he would feel, taking his jersey off the final time, and he says, “Very at peace with it, and very thankful for the 20 years I have had… and I am ready to go…”

The finality of that sentence leaves a haunting impact in the wake of the tragedy. His legacy continues to touch lives and he will be missed.

