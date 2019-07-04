If education is not giving you the desired courage, then it is useless: Gujarat IPS officer Shobha Bhutada

Known for her strong personality, Gujarat IPS officer Shobha Bhutada shared in this inspiring video about how education is beyond a degree. “Education is not about a degree. Education is not about information or about salary packages. It can be all these things to some extent, yet education is beyond all this,” said the Bharuch SP at the 2018 annual function of an engineering college in Porbandar, Gujarat.

Bhutada stressed that woman’s education is precious and should not be wasted on abusive relationships. “I have seen even super specialist doctor ladies are victims of domestic violence. If education is not giving you the desired courage, then it is useless,” she mentioned.