‘The minute you understand how your fear is showing up, do something about it’: Author Ruth Soukup

Are you afraid of pursuing your biggest goals? Is anxiety or the idea of achieving perfection getting in the way of your dreams? Whatever the answers to these questions are, fear that occurs subconsciously may be the root cause of this. Fear manifests in different ways for different people and we may all experience fear for varied factors.

In this inspirational talk by the New York Times bestselling author Ruth Soukup, the seven types of fear archetypes are broken down. She says that understanding fear is just as important in helping one understand how it is holding them back.

A survivor of depression, Ruth moves her listeners to tears as she describes the time in her life when she had completely hit rock bottom and could not even envision a future for herself. “I was a divorced, unemployed, bankrupt, college drop-out who had just moved back in with my dad after my last hospital stay because I literally had no other place to go,” Ruth says emotionally at the opening of the video.

According to Ruth, the first fear archetype is the ‘Procrastinator’ which could indicate a fear of commitment and hence these people have a fear of being judged or disappointing someone else. The ‘Rule Follower’ is always on track and follows tasks to the T, however, these people fear rejection the most and hence reject ideas themselves before they can be rejected themselves. The ‘Self Doubter’ suffers from several insecurities and fears that he or she is not good enough and is subsequently extremely critical of themselves. The ‘Excuse Maker’, while an astute observer of other people, is always afraid of being held accountable. Finally, the ‘Pessimist’ is afraid of experiencing further adversities and has hence shuts down in order to prevent getting hurt again.

Ruth however tells us that we can actually vanquish this fear that we experience since it exists in our subconscious. “The minute that you can start to identify and understand how your fear is showing up, that is the minute that you can start to do something about it because what was subconscious becomes conscious, and suddenly you realise that you have the ability to choose something else,” says Ruth concluding on a high.

