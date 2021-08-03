‘I went through some mental health difficulties after Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harington

Recently actor Kit Harington, who played the role of Jon Snow, opened up about the way he coped after the show ended. (Photo: AP Images)

Only a few shows have had as much cultural impact as Game Of Thrones. Although the series ended in 2019, the actors are still identified by the characters they essayed in it. Such kind of admiration is desirable, but it can also have a negative impact on some.

Recently, actor Kit Harington, who played the role of Jon Snow, opened up about the way he coped after the show ended. He appeared at SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show and shared that he had faced mental health difficulties post the ending of GoT.

“I went through, kind of, some mental health difficulties after Thrones and during the end of Thrones, to be honest. And I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years… I think I took, sort of, a break after Thrones where, so, I don’t want to work for a year [and] I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I think I’m really happy I did that,” the 34-year-old shared.

It was previously widely reported that the actor had checked into a rehab in 2019. The reasons were allegedly alcoholism and stress, as cited by a report in Us Weekly. “Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his representative had told the portal.

He also shared how the pandemic has put his professional plans on hold. “Coming back to work and deciding what to take and what to choose, you know, you couldn’t predict the pandemic, so just when I was wanting to come back to work, the pandemic hit, so I was like, ‘Ugh, for God’s sake,” he told the host Jess Cagle.